RED LODGE, Mont. - Work to improve road conditions and safety for forest users will start this summer on Glacier Lake/Main Fork Rock Creek FSR #2421 on the Beartooth Ranger District.

Intermittent road closures will start July 20, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Monday to Friday.

Ahead of the main contract, road grading operations will be carried out, which may cause temporary delays and disruptions.

A release from the Custer Gallatin National Forest says the contract is until year-end, and recreationists in the area are told to expect ongoing traffic delays.

"When completed, this much-anticipated road work will provide visitors with easier travel," said Amy Haas, Acting District Ranger, "so that they can experience the impressive beauty of the Hellroaring Plateau and Glacier Lake Trailhead."

The Forest Service says they know how important Glacier Lake/Main Fork Rock Creek FSR #2421 is for transportation in the forest, and that crews are striving to complete the road work project promptly while minimizing interruptions and prioritizing safety.