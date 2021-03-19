CODY, Wyo. - Following resource damage on Carter Mountain, staff from Shoshone National Forest and employees from Wyoming Game and Fish’s Cody office came together this week to make improvements to an existing gate and road closure, they announced in a press release.

As with many Forest Service roads, there is a seasonal closure on Carter Mountain Road. This road has a locked gate, which closes the area to wheeled motorized use annually from Jan. 1 through May 15. Recently, they said, wheeled motorized use has occurred in the area, creating resource damage by leaving deep ruts in the hillside next to the gate.

To mitigate future resource damage, Forest Service staff and Wyoming Game and Fish employees have built fence from the currently locked gate around the parking area.

“We hope this fence will alleviate any confusion about whether or not the area is open to wheeled motorized travel during specific times of the year. Our motorized system of roads and trails is an important way to help maintain the pristine qualities of the Shoshone National Forest while providing public access. Seasonal closures are in place to limit resource damage and ensure wildlife habitat remains healthy,” District Ranger Casey McQuiston said.

As a reminder, off-system motorized travel is not allowed on the Shoshone National Forest. Motor vehicle use maps are available at all Shoshone National Forest offices; they can also be downloaded from the Forest website, www.fs.usda.gov, or via the Avenza application on your mobile device.

