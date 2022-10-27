LAUREL, Mont. --Thursday was Manufacturing Career Day. In laurel, Wood's Power Grip, WPG hosted its first ever manufacture day tours for students this month.

Manufacture career day gives high school students the opportunity to explore other paths for their future aside from pursuing a higher education.

Thursday morning, students from school district 2 spoke to professionals in the manufacturing industry and went on a tour of Wood's Power Grip facility.

Josh McDowell, Production Supervisor at WPG says this event is a great way to get younger people and the entire community exposed to what manufacturing is and what career paths are available.

McDowell says, "There other opportunities, I know that a lot of supervisors started out on a shop floor and worked their way up to the supervisory position. it kind of exposes them to, like Katie accounting, there are engineering opportunities there's guys that worked their way through school to become engineers."

Josh adds, whether its working on the floor or in the marketing department, he encourages everyone to take advantage of manufacturing career day events. Because there is something out there for everyone.

Billings West Senior, Alland Anderson says after high school he plans on studying computer engineering and manufacturing, adding today's event offered some really good insight into what his future could look like.

"How is it beneficial to me? well it gives me information and what jobs would look like or like actual manufacturing jobs how it would, how much it would interest me and lots of other things going on throughout it." Says Alland.