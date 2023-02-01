BILLINGS, Mt: The first week of February is recognized every year as Women's Heart Week, promoting education and spreading awareness of the symptoms of heart disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States, killing one in every five women annually.

Dr. Tas Saliaris, the Director of Cardiology and Electro-Physiology at St. Vincent Healthcare, said that it is important for women to seek medical attention if they're feeling any symptom associated with heart disease.

"Cardiac disease can often present a little bit differently in women than it can in men. The classic signs of chest pain and chest pressure still apply to women. Other signs such as jaw pain, pain in the throat, pain in the shoulders or arms, pain in the back, or even pain in the abdomen can be associated with heart disease," explained Dr. Saliaris.