UPDATE: Alternatives, inc. reports that both women are now back in custody. They are no longer a threat to the public.

Authorities are looking for two women who walked away from Passages Women's Program in Billings. They said the women should be considered dangerous as each is facing a ten year sentence for Felony Escape and as such should not be approached.

Jessica Nicole Mellon walked away at approximately 11:26 p.m on 6/18/20. She is 5 ft.; 3 inches with brown hair and brown eyes. She is Caucasian and weighs 180 pounds.

Sade Rochelle Stearns also walked away at approximately 11:26 p.m on 6/18/20. She is : 5 ft.; 4 inches with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is Caucasian and weighs 170 pounds.

Information concerning either Mellon or Stearns' whereabouts should be reported to law enforcement immediately.