BIG HORN COUNTY, Mont. - Two women have been charged in Big Horn County in connection with the death of a young Crow girl, Millie Old Crow.

Charging documents filed last week in Big Horn County show prosecutors are accusing Roseen Lincoln-Old Crow and Veronica Tierza Dust of deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence.

Court documents show the felony charges stem from Millie Old Crow's death sometime in April 2019.

The two women were fostering Millie in a separate, unrelated case in Crow Tribal Court starting in 2017. In 2020, the child was reported missing to BIA police by a family member who said the girl had not been seen since July 2018. Another family member later reported to police that they saw her in April 2019.

A missing persons alert was issued for her at the time. Her body was ultimately recovered in February of 2021.

Charging documents didn't make it immediately clear how Mildred died, but the autopsy said there were signs of a violent assault, as well as signs of ongoing abuse.

The two women were convicted in Crow Tribal Court in May 2021 in connection with her disappearance. Tribal courts cannot prosecute major crimes, so the two women were convicted of endangering the welfare of a child and custodial interference.

This is a developing story.