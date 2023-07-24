BILLINGS, Mont. - Rosebud County Insurance Inc. owner accused of spending client payments for personal use, appeared at court on charges.

Kileen Moria Hagadone pleads not guilty to multiple wire fraud charges and three counts of aggravated identity theft.

Maximum of 20 years in prison for wire fraud charges, a fine of $250,000 and three years of release under supervision.

Aggravated identity theft has a minimum of two years, following other punishments, a year of release under supervision, and a fine of $250,000.

Allegedly the indictment states Hagadone owned an insurance brokerage company and acted as a mediator for customers and insurance companies.

As the indictment states, Hagadone took the trusted funds from customers and used the money for personal expenses, and the insurance companies never gained the money.

Some other instances, Hagadone took money from the company trust account, improperly put money into the business account for herself, and allegedly stole many people's identities by forging their signature.

Customers unknowingly had their insurance policies canceled and had to pay back the insurance companies money that had already been paid.

The defendant is innocent until proven guilty and the investigation was done by The Montana State Auditor, Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, FBI and Rosebud County Sheriff’s Office.