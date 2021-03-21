A Minnesota man says anti-Asian threats were yelled at him at school bus stop of Friday.

Song Tong Vang was dropping off his five-year-old grandson at his school bus stop in St. Paul when a woman drove up in a tan Hyundai.

After the bus pulled away, Vang said the woman drove closer to where he was standing and yelled at him to leave the country or he would be killed.

Vang then followed the woman in his vehicle and witnessed her yell at Asian guardians at other school bus stops.

Vang told his daughter Gia Vang, an anchor for NBC affiliate KARE, about the incident.

She took to social media to share what happened.

Police are still working to determine who was behind the wheel and made the threats.