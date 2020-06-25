BILLINGS, Mont. -- The winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is Janet Sanchez! You may not believe it, but the house was actually Janet's childhood home. Out of more than four thousand tickets sold, Jane'ts name was randomly chosen as the winner.

Janet bought her St. Jude Dream Home ticket on the very first day tickets were being sold. She was ticket #250. Janet says when she first received the call announcing she won the dream home, she didn't believe it was real. She says she never thought she would end up in the same house she spent the first five years of her life in.

"The first time I'm here alone, I'll just walk around and just have memories of being here," she says, "I can't wait to bring my siblings here and have them share stories with me because they were older than I was. Yeah, it's a dream. It's a dream home."

All the raffle tickets purchased for the St. Jude Dream Home go toward St. Jude's cancer research benefiting pediatric cancer patients. This year's St. Jude Dream Home raised $447,600.

