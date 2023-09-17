Vault police light image
Billings, Mont. - A woman allegedly robbed a store for food and waved a knife at an employee Saturday in Billings. 
 
At around 2:00PM on Saturday, September 16, the Billings Police Department responded to a robbery in the 600 block of N 27th.
 
According to the post by the BPD's Facebook, the report they received claimed the suspect had stolen "some food items," and "waved a knife at an employee when they tried to intervene." 
 
The 23-year-old suspect was located a few blocks away from the initial scene and arrested. 
 
The suspect has been identified by BPD as Deveny Door. She has been taken to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

