Billings, Mont. - A woman allegedly robbed a store for food and waved a knife at an employee Saturday in Billings.

At around 2:00PM on Saturday, September 16, the Billings Police Department responded to a robbery in the 600 block of N 27th.

post According to theby the BPD's Facebook, the report they received claimed the suspect had stolen "some food items," and "waved a knife at an employee when they tried to intervene."

The 23-year-old suspect was located a few blocks away from the initial scene and arrested.

The suspect has been identified by BPD as Deveny Door. She has been taken to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.