UPDATE: Tuesday, May 9 at 1:35 p.m.

The woman wanted for robbery and assault, Nicole Lynn Hicks, has been captured, according to the FBI.

LODGE POLE, Mont. - The FBI is searching for a woman wanted for robbery and assault that happened within the Fort Belknap Reservation near Lodge Pole, Montana Nov. 1, 2021.

According to the wanted poster from the FBI, a federal arrest warrant went out for 36-year-old Nicole Lynn Hicks on March 2, 2023 after she was charged with robbery and assault with intent to commit a felony, and intimidation.

Hicks is described as a woman who is 5-foot-10, 115 to 130 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI in Salt Lake City at (801) 579-1400, a local FBI office, closest American Embassy or Consulate, or send in a tip at tips.fbi.gov.