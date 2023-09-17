Billings, Mont. - A woman suffering a medical emergency in a remote area was rescued by Laurel Emergency Medical Services (LEMS) and the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department Saturday, September 16.

LEMS and the fire department were only told GPS coordinates to the remote location and that the patient was "possibly three miles from the road," according to the Facebook post made by LEMS.

The crews coordinated together to recover, treat and ultimately have the patient flown to a hospital with the help of the Carbon County Sheriff's Office, the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, Joliet EMS, Joliet Fire, Blue Creek Fire and HELP flight.

The patient was placed in a basket and carried using a winch up a "very steep" embankment with known rattlesnakes and ticks.



The woman's identity was not released by the LEMS.