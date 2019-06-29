Woman shocked by live electrical wire at Pioneer Park

KULR (Billings)- A woman is hospitalized after getting shocked by a live wire at Pioneer Park around 1PM Saturday.

Billings Fire Battalion Chief Frank Regele says a bystander found the woman on the ground near the corner of Virginia and Avenue F holding onto the live electrical line.

The bystander used a plastic pen to remove her hand from the energized wire and began CPR until paramedics arrived on scene. AMR transported the woman to the hospital.

According to BC Regele, she remained unconscious at the time of transport but first responders were able to regain a heartbeat and regular breathing.

Police remained on scene until NorthWestern Energy could make sure the wire was no longer electrically charged.

Chief Regele says that they do not know how the wire got loose in the first place.