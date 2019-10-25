Woman says she was forced to fire a gun after an encounter with kids washing windows

Kids who approach drivers on Baltimore City streets offering to clean their windows are a fairly common sight.

But one woman felt threatened and reached for her gun.

Baltimore police officers walked "Squeegee Kids" away from the intersection of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Washington Boulevard Thursday evening, a day after a woman says she was surrounded by kids demanding money.

According to the police report, the group was very aggressive and started striking her vehicle with squeegees, causing damage.

The victim told officers she couldn't drive away without hitting someone, so she reached for her gun.

The gun discharged when one of the members of the group reached into her car to grab the hand she was holding the firearm.

Luckily, no one was injured in the incident.