BILLINGS, Mont. - A woman was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in the area of Fifteenth Street West and Miles Avenue in Billings Wednesday night.
The Billings Police Department says via Twitter a male suspect with a handgun came up to a woman demanding money.
The suspect and a male driver then took off in a white SUV, according to BPD.
The woman was not injured.
An investigation is ongoing.
