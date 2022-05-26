Police lights - Vault

BILLINGS, Mont. - A woman was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in the area of Fifteenth Street West and Miles Avenue in Billings Wednesday night.

The Billings Police Department says via Twitter a male suspect with a handgun came up to a woman demanding money.

The suspect and a male driver then took off in a white SUV, according to BPD.

The woman was not injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

Tags

Recommended for you