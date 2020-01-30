Woman recovering after coyote bite in Yellowstone National Park

A 43-year-old woman was cross country skiing in Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday, January 28, when a coyote bit her. It happened at 9:50 a.m. in the Canyon Village area, on the Grand Loop Road.

Passersby took the woman to the Canyon Visitor Education Center. Rangers treated her for puncture wounds to her arm and head. The woman was taken to a medical facility for additional care.

Park staff killed the coyote. They say it will be tested for rabies.

A wildlife biologist said the coyote may have been starving because it had porcupine quills in its lower jaw and inside its mouth.

Park staff remind visitors that wildlife are unpredictable. They say to never feed wildlife and keep your distance, at least 25 yards for all large animals. They say to keep at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.