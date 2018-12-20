Woman receives car from Underriner Motors

A single mother of two young children no longer has to get rides to and from work or anywhere else, thanks to Underriner Motors. On Thursday, the dealership had it's annual car giveaway.

Mady Sweeten has been given the gift of transportation, a van to be exact. That is thanks to the owners and employees at Underriner Motors. "I haven't drove for so long, it's going to be such a big difference to remember how to do it all over again," explained Mady Sweeten, the new owner of the van. "It's mine, 100% mine. I think that's where my mind was when I first walked in."

The van is the 7th vehicle given away by the Underriner Motors stores with employees fixing it up. Sweeten said, "Words cannot express how much they've changed my life and how greatly appreciated all of this is. I can't express, I mean, I'm still in shock, I really don't know what to say about it all. But, if there was one thing, this was the best Christmas present I've ever had."

Christmas presents, purchased by Underriner employees, were also wrapped up for Mady's children.

United Way's local non-profit partners and donors were encouraged to submit nominations to United Way for potential candidates in need of transportation.