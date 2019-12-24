Woman organizes gift basket for Laurel Police Department

The Laurel Police Department is enjoying a gift basket this holiday. The daughter of a retired Madison County law enforcement officer collected donations for the basket, like treats and hand warmers.

Hope Ordorff said she knows the sacrifices police officers make. She said she appreciates what the police do for the whole community.

She said, “I’ve been the daughter who has had a family member miss Christmases and holidays. And, that is also why I wanted to do this because I know there’s officers who are going to work on Christmas and miss family time.”

Ordorff said her Dad was in law enforcement for 20 years before retiring as undersheriff.