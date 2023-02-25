UPDATE AT 2:35 PM:

The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Keyata Thurman has been canceled as she has been located and is safe.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police are looking for a woman who called emergency services early Saturday morning.

A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory says Keyata Thurman called 9-1-1 upset and crying, stating she was locked in a car.

Officers tracked her phone for location and followed until it was turned off. The phone was found in the road at the last location it transmitted from.

Keyata is a 30-year-old woman who is five feet, six inches tall and weighs 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Keyata is possibly with Leif Ness, or he may have been the last person to see her.

Leif is a 52-year-old man who is six feet three inches tall and weighs 280 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

It is believed they may be in a Blue 2015 Chevy Trax with Montana temp tags AAMG7201, or a Silver 2019 Toyota Corolla with Montana Temp tags AAMF1888.

There is concern for Keyata’s safety and well being.

If you have any information on Keyata Thurman or Leif Ness please contact the Billings Police Department at (406) 657-8460 or call 911.