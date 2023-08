CROW AGENCY, Mont. - A missing 23-year-old woman was last seen July 8.

The Indian Country's Missing page reports Olivia Stewart is missing from Crow Agency.

She is described as being 5’6” tall, and weighs 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Olivia, you are asked to contact the BIA Crow Agency at 406-638-2672.