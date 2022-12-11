UPDATE 12/11/22: Billings police say a who was removed from her home after a domestic disturbance on Friday has been found.

Sergeant Benjamin Beck says Shanyel StrangeOwl is cooperating with the BPD investigation into her "sudden disappearance." No further clarification was offered.

The investigation remains active at this time.

BILLINGS, Mont. - A woman has been reported as missing after she was removed from a residence during a domestic disturbance incident.

The Billings Police Department says Shanyel StrangeOwl, 30, was reportedly removed by an ex-boyfriend on Dec. 8.

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Strange Owl says it is believed she was abducted by Lawrence Demarais, 45, at gunpoint and forced into a 2018 maroon Chevy Colorado with Montana license plate 344673D.

Shanyel is described as being five feet, seven inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Lawrence Demarais is described as being five feet, eight inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

BPD says Lawrence is considered armed and anyone who sees him is asked to not approach and to call BPD with information.

An investigation is ongoing.