UPDATE: APRIL 27 AT 8:53 A.M.

BIG HORN COUNTY, Mont. - A woman was killed in the rollover crash that happened on Pryor Road Tuesday.

Montana Highway Patrol Captain Kieth Edgell told Montana Right Now a 67-year-old woman died in the crash that happened around 7 a.m.

We will update with more information as it becomes available.

BIG HORN COUNTY, Mont. - Authorities are responding to a rollover crash on Pryor Road near mile-marker 2 in Big Horn County Tuesday.

We are working to get more information.