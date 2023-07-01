BILLINGS, Mont. - A woman was killed in an accident near Billings Friday afternoon.

A Chevrolet truck was driving at a high speed on Pryor Rd. when it drifted to the left and slid down an embankment.

Montana Highway Patrol reports the truck slid through a ditch before rotating and overturning, coming to a rest on its top.

The driver, a 39-year-old Pryor woman, was pronounced deceased on the scene. She was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash.