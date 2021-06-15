...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, and strong gusty
winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In North Central WY Fire Zone...274.
In South Central MT Fire Zones...125...126...127...128...129.
In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell.
In North Central WY...Sheridan.
In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater
Sweet Grass...Yellowstone.
In Southeast MT...Powder River...Rosebud...Treasure.
* WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 5 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: 104 to 109 degrees.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute
to extreme fire behavior.
&&
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast
Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Records will be broken today. Expect
highs ranging from near 100 to 109 degrees.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
&&