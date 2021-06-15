SHERIDAN COUNTY, Wyo. - A woman in her late 20s died after she had reportedly fallen off Steamboat Point Tuesday morning.

The Sheridan County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook they received the report at around 5:50 a.m. SCSO said the caller did not know where the woman was, and the woman's location was unknown at the time of the 9-1-1 report due to weak cellphone signal.

Emergency responders arrived at around 6:30 a.m. to search for the woman, and life flight was requested.

Crews found the woman dead at the base of the southwest side of Steamboat Point at around 7:15 a.m., SCSO said.

The life flight was called off, and crews from the Bighorn National Forest Service (BNFS) arrived to help out with recovering her body.

SCSO said it is uncertain how the woman fell, and they are investigating the incident with Wyoming Highway Patrol and BNFS.

SCSO is not identifying the woman at this time.