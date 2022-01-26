HARDIN, Mont. - A woman was killed and a 2-year-old was injured in a rollover crash on I-90 Tuesday.

Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) says a Dodge Caravan was eastbound on I-90 near Hardin when it veered off the left side of the road and into the median.

It then re-entered the roadway and overcorrected before leaving the road to the right.

MHP says the driver then lost control and the Dodge began to roll.

The driver, a 37-year-old woman from Garryowen, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected during the crash. She was reported to be deceased on the arrival of first responders.

A 2-year-old girl was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was taken to St. Vincent's for her injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.