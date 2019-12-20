Woman intentionally runs over teen because she was Hispanic

An Iowa teen is recovering after she was intentionally run over by a driver, because she was Hispanic.

Police say a woman from Des Moines ran over a 14-year-old girl Thursday.

The unidentified teen was walking along the sidewalk when a driver left the road, ran her over, and drove away.

Thankfully she survived the hit, but did suffer several injuries.

The driver is now identified as 42-year-old Nicole Poole Franklin and is in police custody.

She was arrested in Des Moines after another incident where she yelled racist comments at a gas station clerk, who was also Hispanic.

While in custody, police say franklin confessed her reasoning behind the hit and run.

Franklin is currently charged with assault, theft, intoxication and possession.

She is now facing attempted murder charges because of the hit and run.

Investigators say they are also looking into adding hate crime charges as well.