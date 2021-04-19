UPDATE: APRIL 19 AT 4:23 P.M.

BILLINGS - The crime scene unit and Billings Police Department are still on scene of a shooting that reportedly took place just before 12:30 p.m. Monday, in the 4100 block of King Avenue East.

Police say multiple bullets went through the front door of a 45-year-old woman's apartment. They say the woman was struck in the head by one of the bullets.

According to reports, the woman is currently in stable condition at a local hospital.

The investigation is still active.

Police say the suspects are still unknown.

This is a developing story.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

BILLINGS - According to tweets from the Billings Police Department (BPD), authorities are investigating a shooting that took place in the 4100 block of King Avenue East around 12:25 p.m. Monday.

BPD says unknown suspects fired multiple rounds through an apartment door Monday. They report a 45-year-old woman was hit in the head with a bullet.

She has been transported to a local hospital for treatment, they say.

Detectives are on scene.

You can view the BPD tweets below: