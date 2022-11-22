BILLINGS, Mont. - A woman was transported to the hospital after a stabbing at Third South and South Thirtieth in Billings Tuesday at around noon.
The Billings Police Department posted on social media there is no suspect in custody, and there are no other injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.
