Woman hits boyfriend with car near Comfort Suites on Southgate Dr.

KULR (Billings)- One individual has been transported to the hospital after an argument led to an individual being hit by a vehicle.

According to Sgt. Bret Becker of BPD, an argument ensued between a couple outside of American Family Restaurant on Southgate Dr.

The incident ended outside of Comfort Suites on Southgate Dr.

It is unclear what started the argument although Sgt. Becker tells KULR-8 that the woman tried to get her boyfriend to get into a vehicle which started a an argument after he refused.

The man then threw a river rock at the vehicle prompting the woman to hit him with the vehicle.

The man was conscious upon the arrival of first responders and he was transferred with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say witnesses were present at the time of the incident and are currently checking surveillance cameras from surrounding areas to gather more information.

There was minimal damage to the vehicle.