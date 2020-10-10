Woman gives birth and finishes her bar exam

Who says you can't give birth and take our bar exam at the same time?

Well that's exactly what future attorney Brianna Hill did earlier this week.

The pregnant Loyola University Graduate was scheduled to take her bar exam in July, but Coronavirus pushed everything back to October.

On Monday, a very pregnant Hill sat down to take the first part of her exam, but minutes later realized she was going into labor.

She says she got herself together, called her husband, and kept taking her test.

Hill was able to finish the first portion of the exam, and several hours later she gave birth to her son Cassius Phillip at the hospital.

Afterwards she finished her exam and breast-fed during her breaks.

Hill says she doesn't know is she passed the bar exam. She won't find out until early December.