Woman found dead with an 8-foot python wrapped around her neck

A Battle Ground, Indiana woman is dead, apparently suffocated by a python snake.

Indiana state police say 36-year-old Laura Hurst was found unresponsive with an eight-foot Python wrapped around her neck.

Attempts to revive her were unsuccessful.

Police say Hurst was discovered Wednesday night on property in the town of Oxford where she kept approximately 20 reptiles.

The property was owned by a neighbor who says Hurst was experienced at handling reptiles and was a close family friend.

Investigators say approximately 140 snakes are kept on the property and that Hurst visited there about twice a week.

An autopsy in scheduled for Friday.