Woman finds dead body in her truck while loading groceries

A woman had quite a shock when she went to load groceries into her pick-up truck at a western New York supermarket. There was a man's dead body in the truck bed.

The Niagara County Sheriff said the woman left her home in Ontario Friday morning to go on a camping trip.

She stopped in Lockport to pick up some supplies at a grocery store.

When the woman returned to her pick-up truck, she found a dead man in the truck bed.

The Sheriff said it appears the unidentified man may have been in the woman's truck for days.

The Sheriff said the woman did not know the man and is cooperating with the department.