A woman is facing three felony charges and two misdemeanor charges for her suspected involvement in an armed robbery in the Billings Heights on Sunday.

Makyla Shayd Fetter is charged with felony robbery, criminal endangerment, and tampering with physical evidence.

When police responded to the robbery call Sunday night, court documents says they met with two employees of the casino who reported seeing two women stealing liquor bottles.

One employee police spoke with said she saw the women enter the store, tighten their hoods around their faces, and proceed to grab six bottles of liquor off a shelf. The employee told police she asked them for ID and one of the women pulled out a gun and pointed it at her.

The affidavit says she went to tell another worker at the store, who told police when he confronted them, the woman pointed the gun at him. They then left the building and fled in blue Buick. Another employee of the casino arrived on scene and was able to turn over surveillance video of the robbery to the officer on scene.

Court documents say SGT. Brett Becker with BPD was responding to the robbery from a different investigation when he spotted the car traveling on 1st Avenue South. He tried to pull the car over for a traffic stop, but the suspects took off at about 80 miles an hour with other cars around. Beck terminated the pursuit due to the speed.

A short while later, the affidavit says the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office found the car crashed into the fence near Ponderosa Elementary school. One woman was seen running away from the car on foot. Multiple bottles of the stolen liquor were found on the floor of the car.

Documents say another officer who responded to the scene found Fetter laying face down near a fence near the school. She matched the description of the woman on the surveillance video seen pointing the gun at the employees. The affidavit says when police asked her to identify herself and show her hands, she refused to comply. A subsequent search of the grounds turned up a gun.

Police were able to positively identify her as the woman in the surveillance video and she was remanded to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Police officers responded to a robbery at Magic Diamond Liquor Store on Main Street in Billings Sunday where a suspect allegedly shot a handgun into the air.

According to a Twitter post from the Billings Police Department, the robbery happened around 10 p.m. and involved two women.

The suspects allegedly escaped in a blue car that was later found along King Avenue East.

One suspect has been arrested.

There were no injuries as a result of this incident.