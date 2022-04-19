BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is investigating a dog attack earlier this month that left a woman dead.

The Yellowstone County Coroner's office says 84-year-old Melitta Hain of Billings died due to complications of multiple dog bites. Her death has been ruled an accident.

Lieutenant Matt Lennick says police responded to a report of a disturbance on Bench Boulevard around 6:30 on the evening of April 8th.

While enroute, a second caller said the incident in question was a dog attack. When they arrived on scene, officers immediately called for medical help because of her injuries.

The coroner's office says Hain died on April 16th.

Lennick says the attack happened on private property involving three large, mixed breed dogs. All three dogs are being held at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter right now.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made or charges filed.