BILLINGS - A woman charged with deliberate homicide has been linked to the pursuit and standoff that took place in Billings West End Friday, April 23.

According to charging documents, following a pursuit from the Laurel Police Department, Montana Highway Patrol and Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Kristy Lynn Chavez and 26-year-old Michael Lee McClure crashed in a residential area in Billings.

Chavez and McClure then allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled the area on foot. Chavez was taken into custody shortly after police chased her down. Officers had to use a taser to subdue her.

However, McClure was able to escape and barricade himself inside a house. This led to an eight-hour long standoff with police, which resulted in McClure's death.

The court documents state that Laurel Police began pursuing McClure and Chavez after responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle covered in a tarp on a business's property.

While responding, Officer Steven Baumgartner spoke with McClure and observed Chavez in the passenger seat of the van. In attempts to confirm McClure's identity, Officer Baumgartner says McClure got into the van and drove away. Police began to pursue.

Documents state the pursuit ended when the van crashed near the 1900 block of 43rd Street West in Billings. Officers observed as McClure and Chavez fled the vehicle. Police say they were able to apprehend Chavez with a Taser. She then told troopers McClure had a gun.

McClure continued to flee and attempted to enter into multiple residences. He was eventually able to barricade himself inside one home, which led to a standoff with law enforcement and McClure's death.

Documents state police and troopers discovered the body of a man inside the van, which was later identified as Dennis Gresham. Investigators believe the van belonged to Gresham.

In an interview with Chavez, authorities were told McClure gave Chavez a gun before they approached the van at the Yellowstone River RV Resort & Campground near Billings. She said McClure also had a gun.

Allegedly, McClure and Chavez asked the man (Gresham), believed to be the owner of the van, for smokes and a ride. The man (Gresham) told them he did not smoke or give rides, she said. That is when McClure and the man (Gresham) began to fight inside the van.

While the two were fighting, Chavez said she got into the driver's seat of the van and began to drive away from the campground. She recalled hearing five gunshots.

McClure later took over driving the van. Chavez told detectives she thought the man (Gresham) was dead after hearing the gunshots.

Chavez made her first court appearance Tuesday afternoon. Judge Jeanne Walker set bond in the case at $500,000.