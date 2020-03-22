Woman caring for children during COVID-19

With schools temporarily closing, and many parents still working during the day, people are left scratching their heads on what to do with their kids.

MyVillage is a home-based care service where parents can drop off their kids during the day, to get started on early education or just be in a safe nurturing environment.

Ashlee Bohlman is a MyVillage child care provider in Billings, who has been busy caring for a local nurse's children.

Currently, Ashlee is caring for 6 children from 10 months to 5-years-old.

Ashlee says once the kids are dropped off, she has a whole day planned out for them.

Ashlee says, "We do have a set routine I have a set schedule, because routine is so important especially now when their lives are turned upside down, they don't really know what is happening, so that routine is really important for them."

Ashlee says the home is safe and sanitized, and she has the kids constantly washing their hands,

Ashlee asks parents to be responsible and keep their children home if they're sick.