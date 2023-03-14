UPDATE: March 14, 10:56 a.m.

A woman was arrested on Zoo Drive Friday after a reported disturbance, according to Billings police.

Lt. Matt Lennick with the Billings Police Department told us there was an argument, and a woman was pepper sprayed on Gatewood Drive.

The suspect driving erratically and trying to flee police officers, Lennick said.

The suspect was identified as Stacey Redstar, 37, of Pryor.

Redstar was arrested, after stopping on Zoo Drive, for the assault on Gatewood Drive and three other misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child--Lennick said there were three children in the car.

BILLINGS - Several Billings police are investigating a developing situation at Zoo Drive.

Sergeant Beck tells us because the scene is active, he can't give out any information yet.

This is a developing story.