Myah Autry is charged with two counts of criminal trespassing.

the 32-year-old turned herself in Wednesday night for the September 28th incident.

Police say Autry shared videos of herself on social media climbing over a wooden fence at the zoo, then waving at the lion.

Investigators haven't said how she got over the barrier to face the lion.

Autry is also accused of illegally entering the giraffe area.

She wasn't hurt, nor were the animals.

But zoo officials say her action were extremely dangerous.