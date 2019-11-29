Two people are transported for treatment after sheriff's deputies arrive at a home where both were covered in blood.

According to charging documents released November 29th Yellowstone County Deputies were dispatched to Nall Avenue on a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival the responding deputy found a man and a woman both covered in blood.

The man was transported to St. Vincent's while the woman was taken to Billings Clinic for treatment.

According to charging documents, it was clear the man had sustained obvious injuries while the amount of blood on the woman lead to uncertainty about her injuries.

The charging documents go on to identify the woman as Stephanie Rae McGillis.

According to the affidavit, Mcgillis and the man, identified as C.J., had been living together and had an argument.

The affidavit states C.J. told McGillis to leave the residence and leave the keys to the couple’s home and vehicle behind.

The affidavit then states McGillis went to the kitchen and grabbed two knives.

In the affidavit, C.J. told investigators that McGillis slashed his arm and stabbed him in the neck while he was still in a chair.

The affidavit states that McGillis told investigators she grabbed a knife because C.J. had one too.

McGillis is listed as an inmate at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility where she is being held on felony charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.