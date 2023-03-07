BILLINGS, Mont. - ZooMontana is welcoming two Wolverine kits, the first wolverines to be born at the zoo.

One of the two zoo's wolverines, Ahmari, birthed the two kits Jan. 31.

A release from ZooMontana said animal caregivers were the first to hear the kits and then found them nursing in their den. The kits are appearing to be healthy and Ahmari is taking good care of them. Sid, the father, is interested, but Ahmari is keeping him at a distance.

“We are cautiously watching the kits from a distance, but mom is doing a great job”, Lead caregiver in the area, Melissa Eschenbrenner said. “As one of the few U.S zoological parks that have been successful with Wolverine births this year, we’re pretty proud of Ahmari.”

When the kits were born, they were entirely white, blind and weighed less than a pound.

ZooMontana said in the release the kits will begin weaning from their mother within 10 weeks and quickly grow into adult size by the end of the year.

"Wolverines are found in remote boreal forests throughout the Northern Hemisphere. U.S. populations have struggled due to climate change and habitat loss, with current estimates putting the U.S. population at about 300 animals. Known for their ferocity and strength in proportion to their size, Wolverines are the largest member of the Mustelidae family, which includes Otters, Minks and Weasels," ZooMontana's release said.