MILES CITY, Mont. - A domestic violence incident involving a man and a woman ended in a rollover crash just outside Miles City early Thursday morning.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened at mile marker 141 on I-94 eastbound. There were some injuries from the incident, although it is not clear at this time the extent of the injuries.

According to Captain Dan Baker with the Miles City Police Department, the incident started within the city and moved onto I-94 before the crash.

Two witnesses of the crash say a man, identified by Captain Baker as Dion Lane Forry, was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

He was arrested for criminal endangerment as a result of the crash. Baker says additional charges may be filed at a later date.

Dan Cook and John Leesburg say they witnessed the incident, and described what they saw.

Cook and Leesburg were on their way to a job site around 8:00 Thursday morning when they noticed a red car swerving in the road.

Cook says he noticed the passenger door was open and a woman was trying to jump from the car. He then says he saw the woman get pulled back into the car by her hair. It was at that moment the men say they decided to follow the car and call police.

They say they followed the vehicle onto I-94 and pulled up alongside it and the woman in the car screamed for help. Cook says he saw the man backhand her and the car sped off.

Leesburg says they pursued the vehicle and the chase got up to 100 mph. As they pursued, the car continued to swerve on the road and eventually lost control, flipping several times before coming to a stop on its side.

The men say they pulled over and approached the vehicle, helped both passengers out of the damaged car just as law enforcement responded to the scene.

When we asked the men why they decided to get involved, they said they felt compelled to help.

"Instinct," says Cook. "We both just kind of – we acted."

"If you hesitate in a situation like that, that's when bad things happen," Leesburg says. "It wasn't about us, it was about her.

Tonight, the woman remains hospitalized at Holy Rosary Hospital in Miles City.

We also learned Thursday night that Forry has a record in the State of Montana, with charges of criminal possession of drugs an assault with a weapon.

The investigation into Thursday's incident is ongoing.