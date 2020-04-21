Witness describes the deadly plane crash in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Around 10a.m., Monday morning, several emergency vehicles rushed over to the Billings Rod and Gun Club area after reports of a plane crash.

Chad Wilson was in his truck checking emails near the club's parking lot when the crash occurred. Wilson was about 200 feet away from where the plane came down. He says he was planning to continue driving down the road, but stopped to check his email.

While sitting in his car, he heard a loud screaming sound and looked up to see the airplane flying almost at ground level. Wilson says the plane barely skimped off the ground before impacting into the ravine. Wanting to help any survivors, he says he rushed over as close as he could, but the heat from the flames pushed him back.

"I got pretty close within about 20 yards of the wreckage and I didn't see any response and the flames were so hot that I just didn't imagine there could be any survivors. So I kinda sat there, I just felt helpless," says Wilson.

After calling 911, Wilson said he heard a series of small explosions and rushed up the hill before authorities arrived. He told the, Rod and Guns Club groundskeeper that they needed to get to higher ground in case a piece of shrapnel shot out.

Wilson says he's grateful to have received the work email when he did/

"We're both thankful I stopped for that email because it's possible that could of hit my truck because that's exactly the direction it was going in."

The Yellowstone County Coroner's office says they have a tentative identification of the victim and are waiting on dental records to make a positive ID.

We will continue to provide updates, as we receive them.