BILLINGS - With the 4th of July weekend coming up and businesses reopening, accidents are bound to happen, which means hospitals will need blood.

But the nation is experiencing a severe blood shortage.

As we move further into the summer, the need for blood will become more prevalent.

It's known as the "100 Deadliest Days," a period between Memorial Day and Labor Day, where teen-driving related deaths spike.

From 2010 to 2019, more than 7,000 teens died in accidents during this period, according to AAA.

"I receive all the notifications product that's short, platelets, red blood cells, it seems like just about every weekend that we have a shortage in something that's not available for us," Dr. Barry McKenzie, the trauma medical director at St. Vincent Healthcare, said.

Dr. McKenzie said 20 more deaths occurred on the highways this year compared to this time last year.

With July 4th only a few days away, Dr. McKenzie believes that hospitals will stay full and the need for blood will only increase.

"I fully anticipate with hot weather, people out doing stuff, being vaccinated, people being able to safely do those things, blood utilization will go up dramatically over the holiday season," Dr. McKenzie said.

One of the most important reasons that blood donations are always needed is because after blood is donated, it can not be used the same day.

"Really, the important part is the donation, to get that product ready so it can be used in the community," he said.

Dr. McKenzie also said that you don't need to know your own blood type to donate.

"We need all types of blood, not just A positive, not just O positive. So if you don't know your blood type, that's ok. If you're willing to do it, we will figure it out and make it work,” Dr. McKenzie said.

"We have to anticipate 100 degree weekend, 4th of July weekend, weekend after COVID, people are going to be out moving, people are going to be needing blood. We have to have the resources to take care of those patients the way we need to," he said.

According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds somebody in the U.S. needs blood. One person's donation can save up to three lives.

If you'd like to give blood, you can search for a blood drive near you through the Red Cross website, or you can schedule an appointment online through the Vitalant Blood Donation center in town.