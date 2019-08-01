CODY, Wyo. - Black bears are getting into trouble in Northwest Wyoming. Agency biologists are having to kill them after the bears get food from humans, and people are seeing a lot of black bears outside Yellowstone in Park County near Cody. Wyoming's Game and Fish Department is asking for help to keep humans and bears safe.

Northwest Wyoming, and particularly Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks, are known for grizzly bears. They live there, but so do black bears.

The shy, mostly nocturnal black bears are not often seen outside the Parks. Now, Wyoming’s Game and Fish Bear Wise Coordinator says people are seeing a lot more black bears than usual.

Wyoming Game and Fish Bear Wise Coordinator Dusty Lasseter explained, “This year we’re seeing across the state a lot of interactions, encounters, and conflicts with black bears.”

Yellowstone officials say they had to kill two black bears that had gotten food from one set of campers. The bears came back and tried to get food from the next campers. One woman was bitten, and the same thing could happen to people who live in homes outside the Park.

Lasseter said bears outside the Park are getting into the same kind of trouble.

He remarked, “There’s a lot of bear interactions, and people aren’t property storing their attractants and we’re having a higher conflict year.”

The Shoshone Forest does not allow cabin owners to have bird feeders.

Lasseter added, “It’s really important for people who live in bear country, or recreating in bear country that they secure things like food and garbage obviously, but also pet foods and livestock feed and livestock feed, and attractants like sunscreen and hand sanitizer.”

Many people thought they were looking at a grizzly when they saw a large light colored bear near the Buffalo Bill Reservoir recently. It, too was a black bear, that was in such bad shape Game and Fish agents had to put it down, like the black bear that showed up near downtown Cody in June. It died after it was darted.

Lasseter said the number of grizzly bear conflicts is down in Northwest Wyoming at this time.