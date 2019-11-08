Wise Wonders Science and Discovery Museum will host grand re-opening

BILLINGS, Mont. -- A new location brings new opportunities for Wise Wonders Science and Discovery Museum. The new location will provide double the space for exhibits and visitors.

Executive Director Pete Bolenbaugh says with this extra space, Wise Wonders can offer field trips, educational programs, and facilitate visitors without any capacity issues. Though their location may be different, their goal is still the same: to engage curious and creative scientific minds. Bolenbaugh says a big part of this goal is to support Wise Wonder's STEM program.

"Especially at the younger ages for early education, preschool aged children, early grade school, it's good early exposure because it helps foster a lifelong love of learning encourages students to be interactive and engaged in their own education moving forward," says Bolenbaugh.

The grand re-opening will be held at 3034 2nd Avenue North this Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.