Wise Wonders Children's Museum finds new home

Wise Wonders Children Museum is moving from their current location on North 29th St. to a new home soon.

The children's museum completed the paper work a couple weeks ago to purchase the building previously occupied by The Good Earth market.

Now, they are working on a transition plan to move their exhibits and offices over to the new location.

Wise Wonders has been in their current location since 2015. Executive Director Kelli Toohill said after packing their current space of 3200 square feeet with exhibits, it was time to expand.

"We wanna offer more in the way of science, technology, engineering, math as well as the arts. We want to involve physics exhibits, we want to do more for tweens and teens so we really want to incorporate a lot more exhibits as well as programming," Toohill said.

Toohill said an important demand for their new location from their customers was to find a location with a parking lot instead of street-side parking.

The new Wise Wonders building will be three times larger than their current space at over 9,000 square feet on the first floor and a loft area as well.

Right now Toohill said they do not have a set date for the opening of their new location.