A Wisconsin woman hits a birthday milestone by taking her 104th turn around the sun.

Fittingly Gert Hoch celebrated with a Halloween themed party.

Friends and family from as far as Arizona surprised Hoch at her assisted living facility.

Hoch has lived there for about thirty years.

Activity director Sandy Glomski says even at 104 Hoch is always out and about keeping herself busy.

Glomski said they weren't able to have a party for Gert's 103rd birthday, so this year they decided to go all out.