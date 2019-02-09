Winter weather wallops West Coast

Severe weather walloping the Pacific Northwest --

Frigid, arctic air moved into the region on Friday, bringing with it snow and ice.

Forecasters say the snow won't let up until Monday, meaning the frigid temperatures are sticking around.

Parts of the Pacific Northwest woke up to snow on Saturday.

Mixed snow and rain pushed into Oregon Friday night.

Slick roads caused accidents and led to road closures in the Portland area.

The arctic air hit Seattle first, bringing the city its second snowstorm in a week.

Hundreds of flights in and out of Seattle's airport were affected by the storm Friday and Saturday.

The National Weather service reported 6.4 inches of snow fell at the airport on Friday afternoon. That's the second highest snowfall at Sea-Tac in a single day in the past 20 years.

The weight of the snow and ice brought down trees and power lines.

At least 36,000 people in Washington state were without power at some point on Saturday.

Authorities in Pierce County, Washington, rescued a 14-year-old girl who had fallen through a frozen pond.

Chief Micah, Lundborg/Pierce County Sheriff's Department said, "When I got down there we saw her in the water on the ice, or kinda through the ice."

The snow is expected to continue to fall through the weekend and into Monday, piling onto the 12 to 18 inches that have already fallen in other parts of Washington state.