Winter weather shutting down some highways in southeast Montana, Wyoming

UPDATE AT 3:50 PM:

Montana Highway Patrol has announced the Montana Department of Transportation is closing I-94 from Billings to the North Dakota border at 4:00 pm.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Extreme winter weather conditions are shutting down some sections of highways and interstates in southeast Montana and Wyoming.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation 511 interactive map, Interstate-94 is shut down between mile-markers 52 through 64, between Custer and Forsyth.

Highway 212 from Lame Deer, through Ashland to Broadus is shut down.

In Wyoming, Interstate-90/Highway 87 is shut down from the Montana state line down to Ranchester, Wyoming.

There are multiple sections of interstate in Wyoming that are shut down due to the winter weather conditions.