BILLINGS, Mont. - Leaving your car idling to warm up in the morning seems like a great way to beat the cold, but local law enforcement says it could potentially lead to vehicle theft.

In the past three days alone there were 11 reported vehicle thefts in Billings, according to the Billings Crime Map.

Billings is a hotspot for vehicle thefts, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, with the Magic City seeing 699 reported car thefts in 2019.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder says there are cases when a stolen car is recovered but it's best to play it safe and always lock up.

If you think your car has been stolen, call your local law enforcement agency or dial 911.